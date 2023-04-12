Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 4/12/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Shrek 5 is in the works with the original cast set to return (April 4).
  • Promo photos of the cast of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie were released, sparking trends across social media (April 4).
  • Lizzo and Jack Black cameoed in the 22nd episode of The Mandalorian (April 6).   
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement (April 11).