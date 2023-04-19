Arts & Entertainment

A&E Singles 4/19/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are expected to star in the next season of American Horror Story (April 11).
  • Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked romance rumors (April 14). 
  • Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella (April 16).
  • The live reunion of Netflix’s Love is Blind failed to air (April 16).