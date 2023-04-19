Campus News

SGA Notes 4/17/23

By Justice Dickey
  • Sen. Noelle Delumpa, alongside the Academic Affairs Committee, had a meeting with Bill Moran, the director of Auxiliary Services. Moran discussed the possibility of increased food options and extended hours in the Hoff Dining Commons.
  • The SGA executives met with President Colleen Hanycz regarding new Xavier brand developments as well as alterations to the Xavier Yard. More specific information will be included in the 20-year plan that will come together this December.
  • Five candidates for the position of Vice President of Student Affairs are currently undergoing interviews, student discussion sessions and presentations.