Photo-op: The Class of 2027 Reflects on Manresa

By Jackson Hare, Campus News Editor

This school year, Xavier has welcomed 1,250 new students making up the Class of 2027. With the theme of “On Our Block,” from Aug. 17-20, Manresa engaged first-year students in a four- day experience filled with various activities in order to acquaint them with their new home on campus and to begin their transition to college life. First-year students have shared their thoughts on the experience.

Newswire photo courtesy of Ben Dickison

“I loved Manresa and everyone on the leadership committee. I made so many friends already and really got to immerse myself in campus and learn more about the Xavier community. The experience made me even more excited for the next 4 years as a Musketeer and all the opportunities yet to come. I hope to be a Manresa leader in the future and impact others the way my leaders impacted me.”

—Maddy Johns, nursing major

Newswire photo by Griffin Brammer

“Manresa was the support new students need to transition to college.”

—George Butzer, business undecided Major

Newswire photo by Griffin Brammer

“Manresa helped me make new friends and meet people I wouldn’t have met on my own.”

—Zoe Carlson, chemical science major

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

