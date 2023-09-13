A&E Singles 9/13

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
- Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage (Sept. 5).
- Horror author Stephen King revealed his wife almost left him for his obsession with Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5” (Sept. 6).
- Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner solidified dating rumors after being spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in L.A. (Sept. 6).
- Olivia Rodrigo released her sophomore album, Guts (Sept. 8).
- Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in Cape Cod, Mass. (Sept. 10).
