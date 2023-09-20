Norwood Traverses International Art Scene

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer

This weekend, local nonprofit Norwood Together brought together artists and art appreciators from throughout the community to celebrate diversity in Victory Park. The Norwood International Art Show, now in its second year, showcased a vibrant tapestry of cultures and experiences.

From classic sketches and paintings to hand-made pottery, soaps and jewelry, artists from all walks of life were able to have their work displayed.

Newswire photo courtesy of Justice Dickey

In collaboration with a variety of Cincinnati-based organizations, Norwood Together ensured that the art festival was a platform to “highlight up-and-coming artists with diverse backgrounds,” President of the Norwood Together board Mary Miller said. Miller emphasized the importance of getting people out and plugged into the community, along with the benefits of visiting and interacting with local businesses.

Norwood Together has been hosting community events for the past six years coinciding with Welcoming Week, an event facilitated by the national organization Welcoming America. When Norwood Together first started these welcoming events, they started with a focus on food rather than the art that they are working with today.

The organization began hosting “porch picnics” in 2017, where neighbors in the Norwood area would come together and share family recipes and have the chance to get to know each other better. Miller attributed the switch of focus from food to art to simply the expressed love of art in the community and the impact that she believes that art can have on those who interact with it.

“I truly believe that art can change a city for the better,” Miller said.

Last year marked the first annual art festival, and this year, with grants from Hamilton County and Arts Wave, the event was able to be expanded and elevated.

One of the festival’s booths was run by Delaney & Blu, a local business selling art prints and handmade jewelry. The business’ employee manning the booth described their experience as “awesome,” stating that “it brought so many people together.”

The mayor of Norwood also got involved, helping them move their stand when last-minute adjustments were needed. The sisters, who are from Cincinnati but have spent extended time abroad in Vietnam and South Africa, expressed their appreciation for the unexpected support.

Christina Painter, a watercolor artist with a fitting last name, ran a booth at the event where she showed off her works of art. Painter’s watercolors feature her passion for food, which resulted in many beautiful farmer’s market-inspired and floral watercolor works. Painter also tied in the international aspect of the arts festival through mention of her Lebanese heritage, saying how she was excited to have a booth at the festival where her culture and talent could be highlighted.

For the younger crowd, Queen City Clay provided a kids’ area and lessons, allowing children to explore their creative side. There was a variety of things to do to keep the whole family busy all afternoon. Beyond the artisan goods and crafts, international foods and lively music were also featured, transforming Victory Park and Montgomery Street into a hub of artistic and cultural expression.

Junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major Mak Krivka works closely with Norwood Together. Krivka expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

“It’s a great snapshot of the diverse cultures that shape Xavier, Norwood and the United States in general,” Krivka said.

He also pointed out that Norwood Together has an office here on campus and is hoping to foster a stronger relationship between the students and the broader community.

Newswire photo courtesy of Justice Dickey

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

