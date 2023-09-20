Photo-op: Students Attend Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

By Michael Colglazier, Staff Writer

Last weekend, Cincinnati held its annual Oktoberfest, affectionately referred to as Zinzinnati. This event has occurred every year since 1976 and has become a staple in Cincinnati culture.

Every year, Xavier students pile into Ubers, crowd onto the Metro bus or beg their friends to drive them downtown for Oktoberfest. What better way is there to celebrate living in Cincinnati than to experience one of its largest gatherings? Xavier students can be found all around Oktoberfest experiencing the German food, drink and music.

Visiting Oktoberfest is just one of the many ways in which Xavier students allow Cincinnati to be their home. Whether they go all out and dress up or they just go for the food, anyone who makes the trip downtown is sure to have a good time.

Newswire photo courtesy of Georgia Fosse

“My favorite thing about Oktoberfest is the opportunity to spend time with my friends and engage with German heritage,” senior human resources major Georgia Fosse said.

Newswire photo courtesy of Michael Colglazier

“My favorite part of Oktoberfest was seeing everyone who dressed up with the dresses and Lederhosen. I also loved all the cute dogs everywhere!” junior economics major Alyssa Dolan said.

Newswire photo courtesy of Michael Colglazier

“One of my favorite parts was the band who performed German covers of pop songs. I was about to leave and heard Cage the Elephant come on and knew it was about to be a fun night,” jnior sociology major Sophia Duff said.

“My favorite part of Oktoberfest is everybody coming together to experience and take part in the great German culture and tradition,” junior sports management major Michael Kaseman said.

Newswire photo courtesy of Michael Colglazier

“I love the atmosphere and the excitement of finding people you haven’t seen in forever. I even love searching for the friends you came with and seeing them in various food lines, because I end up buying something, too,” junior marketing major Ariana Nuñez said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

