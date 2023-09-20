September 18, 2023 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer
- SGA welcomed two new senators at this meeting: Lan Nguyen and Jacob Fitzgerald.
- Newly appointed Director for the Center for Diversity & Inclusion (CDI) Sam Terry spoke with the Senate. He highlighted the services and community that the CDI offers for minority groups, focusing on empowering students to utilize the resources that Xavier offers.
- Senator Nick Jebsen and Campus On-and-Off Living are looking into adding pickleball lines into the multisport courts in the Health United Building due to a spike in interest among the student body and the pickleball club in the works.
