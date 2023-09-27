Photo-Op: XU Students Campaign

With Election Day on its way, students knock on doors to encourage voting

Luca Filigenzi, Guest Writer

As Election Day quickly approaches, many students have found themselves journeying along the campaign trail volunteering and working for local officials.

Students have been visiting local Cincinnati and Kentucky neighborhoods, knocking on doors and informing the community about candidates and issues they can vote for or against on Nov. 7.

In this election cycle, Ohioans can vote on several major issues including Issue 1, the Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative, and Issue 2, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

The deadline to register for voting is Oct. 10, and early voting begins on Oct.

To register to vote in Ohio, an Ohio-issued photo ID, a military or veteran ID or a passport is needed.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Meeka Owens

“Canvassing is a fantastic way to get out into the community and experience the neighborhoods of Cincinnati. It is so fulfilling to talk to community members who are excited about the civic process. Sharing information that will help them exercise their right to vote in an informed way is incredibly rewarding,” junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major Sophia Olivia said.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Seth Walsh

“Canvassing is such a great way to get to see new parts of the city, engage with local politics and have important conversations with interesting people,” junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public and history double major Alyssa Blandford said.

Ky. Governor Andy Beshear

“What’s most rewarding is getting the chance to talk to voters throughout Ky, which I would not have been able to do had it not been for canvassing for the Beshear campaign,” junior accounting major and president of Xavier’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialist of America Liam Fuller said.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Liz Keating

“Xavier students have proven they want a voice in their communities. That is why so many of them have started working on campaigns… and we couldn’t be happier,” junior PPP major and president of College Republicans Mak Krivka said.

