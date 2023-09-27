September 25, 2023 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

By Cassandra Hoffman, Staff Writer
- Kate Lawson, chief officer of the Title IX Office, told students they can report Title IX violations, even if the perpetrator is not a Xavier student, relating to climate issues or patterns of behavior in addition to individual actions.
- XUPD is patrolling Cleneay with eight to nine police cars, targeting large gatherings of people and open containers.
- SGA is Listening is likely to happen on Monday, Oct. 19 in the Justice Atrium from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Three new clubs are exiting conditional status: the Buffalo Club on Nov. 8 and the Pickleball and Photography clubs on Nov. 23.
- Student Rights and Identity is meeting with a student concerned with the wording in Xavier’s student commitment statement.
Correction:
An article in the Sept. 20, 2023 edition of Newswire regarding Xavier’s LGBTQ+ Alliance being granted University-Affiliated Organization (UAO) status incorrectly stated the source of UAO funding. UAOs receive funding from the student activity fee pool. The article also incorrectly stated the result of the vote, which was 11 votes for, one against and seven abstentions.
