SGA Meeting Recap October 4, 2023

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer
- Director of the Center for Accessibility and Disability Resources Cassandra Jones expressed that the number of students utilizing the services is going up, recording the most students using the service last fall.
- SGA President Ashley Findley reported that the university is looking into student retention with interest in creating more of a campus culture.
- A student panel is being established to help provide a student voice to the board as Xavier begins working on the master plan.
