AP Photographer Presents Gallery

Justin Malone, World News Editor

Powerful emotions echoed throughout the Xavier Art Gallery last Friday as Ukrainian journalist and photographer Evgeniy Maloletka presented a gallery talk that focused on his award-winning work documenting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maloletka, an Associated Press photographer who has been recognized with the World Press Photo of the Year award and two Pulitzer Prizes, displayed his wartime photography in the “Mariupol: A Tale of Beauty and Destruction” exhibition, which was featured in the gallery.

Along with his work covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Maloletka previously reported on protests in Belarus, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Euromaidan Revolution.

The exhibit, which was created in partnership with the Ukrainian National Women’s League, documented the realities of Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine, during its extensive bombardment by Russian forces in February and March 2022.

During that period, he was one of the few international journalists covering these events from the frontlines. The gallery also highlighted the works of fellow photographers Mytyslav Chernov and Myroslav Kobylianskyi.

In his talk, Maloletka provided insight into the truth behind Russian claims surrounding the conflict and humanized the suffering of Mariupol’s residents through his own experiences in Ukraine and the photos he took during that time. Many of these photos captured moments of bravery, pain and social connection amid the devastation caused by the invasion.

Maloletka explained that he worked with a group of Associated Press photographers to document the realities of the war and chose to go to Mariupol because it was a strategic point for the Russians that had a seaport and was on a route towards Crimea. He noted that his group arrived in the city just one hour before its siege and stayed for 20 days to photograph the horrors of the war.

Maloletka discussed his tormenting personal memories of hearing explosions of bombs, witnessing the surgery operations of first responders and civilians injured from debris and gunfire, photographing mass grave sites in forests and recording videos of war crimes committed by tanks marked with the “Z” symbol and Russian troops.

Maloletka also discussed his experiences photographing the flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, where he saw the islands and homes along the Dnieper River flood. He said that it was hard for him to witness these “horrific images” because they would stay with him throughout the rest of his life, but knew he needed to document the reality of the situation.

These memories were accompanied with powerful visual aids from his photographs and recorded videos, including an award-winning photo showing emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital after a Russian attack on the building and a recording of a bomb striking an apartment building that killed two older individuals.

Maloletka further described the impact of his photos by mentioning that his work was attacked by Russian propagandists, who targeted him for his work. Despite the constant threats, he understood that it provided valuable information to Western media outlets and informed the world about the war.

Throughout his talk, Maloletka emphasized the importance of his work showing the everyday happenings of war and how everyday civilians and military are killed from military conflict.

After the talk, students and faculty asked Maloletka questions about the emotional impacts of the conflict on him, the effects of his photography in Russia and how people can become more aware of the events of the conflict.

“This event’s just incredibly powerful. It’s an incredible opportunity that someone like him would come to our campus,” senior graphic design major Alex Fisher said.

