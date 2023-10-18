Student Government Association Meeting Recap: October 16, 2023

By Justice Dickey, Staff Writer
- Associate communications professor and the new director of Take It On Andrew Zolides outlined his goals for the initiative, including facilitating collaborations with other student organizations and getting more plugged into the Cincinnati community.
- Confusion arose regarding the restructuring of Student Activities Council (SAC), but it was confirmed that they will focus on investment into larger programs that contribute to making campus culture more vibrant.
- The Student Government Association (SGA) passed a motion to approve the allocation of $7,500 towards new pickleball lines on the multisport courts in the HUB. New rackets and nets will be purchased by Recreational Sports.
- Senator Emma Schwarz is working with the Mail Center to cover the cost of stamps for students looking to mail absentee ballots.
- X-treme fans is working to host week-of events leading up to the student campout the night before the Crosstown Shootout.
You must log in to post a comment.