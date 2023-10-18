Drakes Goes From the Underdog to For All the Dogs

By Madysen Sutton, Guest writer

To be honest, I wasn’t a fan of Drake for the longest time. I always knew him as the guy who dated Rihanna. I recognized his popular songs like “Hotline Bling” and “God’s Plan,” but other than that, he wasn’t on my radar. It wasn’t until my senior year in high school, when my best friend made me listen to his songs, that I started to like him. So when his new album For All the Dogs came out, I was excited to hear it.

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Drake announced that he wrote a poetry book called, Titles Ruin Everything. To promote it, he took out ads in major newspapers and included a QR code that led to another announcement: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake, girl, don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” The line “old Drake” is a reference to one of his earlier songs, “Headlines,” back when Drake was seen as an underdog.

Now, however, he’s top dog, according to the message of his album.

Some of the songs made me feel like Drake was in his eras, taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book. He is in his soft girl era with “Amen,” which has such a good play on words, and “7969 Santa,” which is a slower song for Drake. Redemption era after a breakup with songs like “Virginia Beach” and “Fear of Heights.” However, he’s also in his lover era with the song “Another Late Night (feat. Lil Yachty).”

However, there were a few songs that I just didn’t vibe with such as “Away From Home,” “Drew A Picasso” and “Polar Opposites.”

On the other hand, who doesn’t love a good song that makes walking to and from class a bit more enjoyable? I feel like “Calling For You (feat. 21 Savage)” and “What Would Plato Do” are great songs to add to your playlist.

Furthermore, “Tried Our Best” is a great song to add to your study playlist. It gives chill vibes and is a good song to bob your head to when you’re jotting down notes or writing in your planner. Other songs to add are “Members Only (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR),” “8am in Charlotte” with its gospel tones and “BBL Love.” “IDGAF (feat. Yeat)” and “First Person Shooter (feat. J Cole)” are personally some of my favorites. They are great songs for when it’s leg day at the gym and you need that extra push. These songs get you energized with a bass drop.

I love a good late night drive, and some of these songs are just perfect for that. “Daylight” has a good bass that makes your mirrors vibrate and the catchy lyrics just add to the melody. “Slime You Out (feat. SZA)” is my absolute favorite song on the album. The bass makes me want to drive around at night and sing SZA’s lyrics.

“Screw the World (Interlude)” has an amazing bass that vibrates the whole car and is perfect for when you want to drown out all your sorrows.

“Bahamas Promise” is definitely a song about Hailey Bieber and her relationship with Drake in 2016. There’s also some major shade thrown at Justin Bieber, Hailey’s current husband. The last two songs, “Gently (feat, Bad Bunny)” and “Rich Baby Daddy (feat Sexyy Red and SZA)” are club songs you can throw it back to. Sexyy Red and SZA carried it for sure.

Just for the fact that Drake’s five-year-old son drew the cover, I’d give For All the Dogs a 10/10. All that aside though, the seriously talented features and addictive beats make this an 8/10.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

