Boo-tiful Shots: XU Students Haunt Halloweekend

By Griffin Brammer, Arts & Entertainment Editor

During this bone-chilling time, students got dressed up in costumes, had fun and partied hard-y across campus and throughout Cincinnati this “Halloweekend.”

From the silly to the nostalgic to the downright devilish, here are a few students and their costumes in the spirit of Halloween. Get it? Spirit?

Newswire photo courtesy of Maggie Shears

“We chose (Blue and Steve) because we love Blue’s Clues. It really played a big part in our childhoods. We wanted a recognizable costume that could inspire nostalgia in others,” junior environmental sciences major Maggie Shears said.

“Steve from Blue’s Clues is one of my heroes. I wanted to represent his glory for a night,” graphic design major Roan Regnier said.

Newswire photo courtesy of Connor Driscoll-Natale

“I’m a hot dog. Norwood PD finally took a chill pill and let the kids have fun. Roll blob. Free Palestine,” senior nursing major Connor Driscoll-Natale said.

Newswire photo courtesy of Griffin Brammer

“I wanted to be an angel, and she’s my sidekick, so she had to be the devil,” senior biology and environmental sciences double major Erin Linko said.

“I don’t know. She’s my friend and I’m just mean,” senior biomedical science major Ashleigh Donohoe said.

