Fashion Advice Picked in Time for Fall

Tumble into the autumnal with these choice tips to make Christmas a breeze

By Kayla Ross, Back Page Editor

It’s that time of year: Fall fashion is at its peak and parents are asking for Christmas wish lists. Here are some of the biggest trends of the fall 2023 season.

The Gracie Abrams Look

Gracie Abrams has not only made her mark on music, but also on a whole new aesthetic for fall. Gracie wears long, classic A-line dresses with big bows in her hair. It’s cute, easy, slightly coquette and an easy way to look elegant this holiday season. Put together a midi or maxi black A-line dress, a white long sleeve tee and a black hair bow for your Thanksgiving fit this year. Target has hair bows in cream and black for only $8.

Camo and Cargo

Cargo is all over the place — pants, sweatpants, skirts and jumpsuits. Cargo pants can be paired with a hoodie, baby tee or oversized jacket for a simple fall outfit. Camo print is a fun way to add some dimension to your outfit if you want to add a little visual interest. If you want to try this look, the Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Utility Work Pant is on Amazon for $49.99.

Uggs

Uggs have been creeping into the cozy casual scene, but this year they’re officially back. We’re not talking about your Bailey Bow Uggs from 2016. The mini Uggs are the grown-up, cute new way to be comfortable on your way to class this winter. If you don’t feel like shelling out $150 for this trend, Target has platform Ugg look alikes for $40 in black or tan.

Oversized Jackets

Following the trends of the past few years, we’re still layering every outfit. My favorite outer layers right now are either black leather bomber jackets or the Levi’s denim Trucker Jacket. A slightly oversized, versatile jacket is a perfect staple for your Christmas wishlist this year as you can wear these with just about any outfit. Kohl’s has the Levi’s Trucker Denim Jacket on sale for only $62.50 right now.

Sweater Dresses

The H&M bell sleeve sweater dress that took everyone’s TikTok for-you page by storm is officially sold out —but don’t fret, Hollister has a very similar sweater dress if you didn’t get one. The sweater dress is this year’s take on Christian Girl Autumn — simple, feminine and warm. Pair your sweater dress with some tights and tall boots and layered gold jewelry for a put-together holiday look this season. If you’ll be outside, put a midi pea coat on top for the Rachel Green vibe.

Loafers

These will definitely leave you looking a little business casual, but the loafers are here to stay this fall. I’ve seen a variety of colors this year from black and white to burgundy, but patent leather loafers with a metallic accent on the toe are a very versatile piece that can help elevate your look in the winter weather. I love to pair mine with straight leg jeans and a sweater vest — a look that’s perfect for class or a Saturday of window shopping downtown.

Collared Sweaters

Ribbed, collared sweaters are taking over men’s fashion this year. This look has an early 80s vibe, especially if you pair it with a pair of pleated, high-waisted pants. This ensemble is flattering on almost every body type. Try Abercrombie and Fitch if you want to cop this outfit.

