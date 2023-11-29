XU Students Channel Creative Side at XAS Art Fair

By Hannah Kremer, Staff Writer

Last Friday, the Xavier Art Society (XAS) hosted the Art and Creativity Fair, where clubs set up shop around the Gallagher Student Center with crafts, activities and giveaways for attendees.

XAS’s goal was for the event to help students relax before finals, engage with their creative side and make art through a variety of different modes.

The president of the club, sophomore Ian McIlvain, was inspired to put the event together to show Xavier students how art has a presence in all aspects of society and is applicable to all fields of interest.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Hare

“The idea was that in a fair setting, we could bring together different groups on campus and show how each of them utilize art and creativity to further their mission,” he said. “Therefore, we are enhancing the Xavier experience,” he said.

The event included campus organizations and clubs, such as the LGBTQ+ Alliance, Xavier Live, Makerspace, In the Loop, Outdoor Club, the Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice, Xavier Student Sustainability, the Muslim Student Association, the Career Development Office, Book Club and A Xavier Christmas.

This was a unique opportunity for them to gather and celebrate the arts in a way that was fitting with their clubs, while also encouraging new audiences to engage with their groups.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Hare

There were many craft options for students to choose from. Some made hand turkeys for their mothers while others made pins for their backpacks.

The Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice appealed to book lovers across campus with their bookmark crafts made of fall foliage.

The most festive Musketeers gathered around the table hosted by A Xavier Christmas to decorate wooden ornaments.

For those in a rush, XAS and the Makerspace club gave out friendship bracelets and handknitting kits.

First-year student Ellie McCallister particularly enjoyed the craft provided by the First Year Seminar (FYS) table.

“I really liked making tissue paper flowers at the FYS station,” McCallister said. “Everyone running the tables was so welcoming and kind.”

Upon entry, attendees of the event were offered three raffle tickets for any of the three gift baskets of their choosing.

One was catered to the avid painter, with a sketchbook, brushes and acrylics. Another contained markers, pens, a notebook and other goodies geared towards the doodler.

Finally, there was a Christmas-themed gift basket with a puzzle, a gingerbread house kit and other themed items.

In all, 190 students showed up to the event, which McIlvain believes was the most successful part of the fair.

“Art Society is trying to dispel the idea that people are not creative,” he said. “Anyone can participate in our events and make some art. I think that is evident in the large number of people all participating in the fair.”

XAS is hopeful that the fair will be put on again in the future with the same and additional clubs.

Students can follow Xavier Arts Society’s page on Campus Groups or on Instagram to stay up to date on events.

