By: Lydia Reagan ~Feature Editor~

The Ghostlight Project is the coming together of theaters across the country to stand up for social justice. It was formed by a number of theatrical organizations in response to the many discriminatory acts that occurred during 2016.

The “ghostlight” is a theatrical term that refers to the single, bare light bulb that stands on stage w hen the theater is closed. At 5:30 p.m. this Thursday across the nation (in every time zone), people will gather at participating theaters to stand as a light for challenging times ahead.

This event was created specifically after Vice President elect Mike Pence went to see Hamilton in New York and the cast was asked by the cast to “uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” but is in response to every discriminatory act of the past year.

The Ghostlight Project is a reflection of this request. It calls us to action; it asks that we, as Americans, fight for what our forefathers wanted: freedom and liberty for all.

This event will happen simultaneously and nationally on Thursday, which is the last day of Barack Obama’s second term as president.

The Xavier Theatre Department is joining in on the event and hosting a Ghostlight ceremony at Gallagher Student Theatre. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.