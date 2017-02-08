Breaking News
Features

Fact Check Yourself

Posted by Leave a comment
Filed Under  , ,

By: Trisha Brockmeyer ~Guest Writer~

1We live in an age of information. Information comes flying at us from every direction, and sometimes knowing what news to believe is tough. Broadcasting is a for-profit business and sometimes it can feel like they’re just telling you sensational news to sell. Everyone has an opinion—especially about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. So how can you be sure you’re getting the facts? Here are some tips to separate fact from fiction.

1.png

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
%d bloggers like this: