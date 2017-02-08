WBB breaks losing streak

By: Jack Dunn ~Staff Writer~

After suffering seven consecutive losses, most recently to Villanova, Seton Hall and St. John’s, the Xavier women’s basketball team picked up a win against Butler on Saturday, bringing its record to 11-12 overall and 3-9 in conference play.

The Musketeers dropped a lopsided contest to Villanova on Jan. 22, losing 71-47. The Wildcats put the Musketeers in a hole early, outscoring them 20-9 in the first quarter alone. This double-digit lead held for the remainder of the game, as the Musketeers were unable to overcome the deficit. Junior guard Marquia Turner led the team in points with 11, and redshirt junior guard Martha Thompson set a career high in blocks with three.

Xavier was unable to top the Seton Hall Pirates on Jan. 27, falling short 71-62. Despite the loss, the Musketeers still had five players who put up double figures in points. Senior forward Madison Blackwell led the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds, which was her seventh career double-double. The other four players in double figures included Turner, redshirt sophomores Kindell Fincher and Imani Partlow and senior redshirt Raeshaun Gaffney. This was the first time Xavier had five players in double figures since Nov. 17, 2014.

The Musketeers dropped their seventh straight game on Jan. 29 to St. John’s, losing 64- 55. Despite trailing for most of the game, the Musketeers were able to force 17 turnovers, converting those mistakes into a season-high 23 points. Blackwell once again led the way with 14 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor. Turner also added 12 points of her own, paired with four steals. Gaffney was the third Musketeer to put up points in double figures, dropping in 12.

Xavier was able to snap the losing streak with a victory over the Butler Bulldogs, winning 53- 43. The win did not come easily for the Musketeers, with 10 lead changes and five ties. Gaffney led the team with 13 points and 11 rebounds, the latter of which was a career high. She was also a perfect 8-8 at the free throw line. The Musketeers were able to hold the Bulldogs to only four points in the fourth quarter, sealing their victory.

The Musketeers’ stretch of games won’t get any easier, as they host No.17 DePaul on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.