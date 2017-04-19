A guide to the provost candidates

By: Soondos Mulla-Ossman ~Staff Writer~
The university is currently waiting for the final decision on who Xavier’s next provost will be held March 28 and March 31.
The forums were designed to generate student feedback, but ultimately the administration has the final decision.
Not everyone was able to attend the forums, however, so some might be wondering: who exactly are these candidates? How will they represent the student body?
We’ve compiled a concise list of some of the essential details of each candidate.
•Received her Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University in materials science and engineering in 1988 •Currently a professor and the Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Studies at Auburn University •Currently the Director of the Auburn University Honors College •Has participated in numerous service committees, including serving as Faculty Advisor to the Michigan State University Undergraduate Biomedical Engineering Student Society until 2013 •Holds positions involving professional service, including editorial board member for the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research •Engaged in extensive biomedical research, such as “Selfcleaning ceramic membranes for the removal of natural and synthetic nanomaterials from drinking water using hybrid ozonation-nanofiltration,” according to her cover letter •A first-generation American, a first-generation college student and a practicing Catholic •A Michigan Tech alumna, she is quoted on the school’s website sharing her love of fishing and a story about the time she caught a sturgeon, which is still her largest catch.
•Received her Ph.D. from New Mexico State University in social psychology in 1988 •Was a professor and the Dean of the School of Nursing & Health Professions at the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit Catholic University, until 2016 •Currently Dean Emeritus and professor on sabbatical •On multiple board positions in the health field, including the Health Commissioner of the San Francisco Department of Public Health •In multiple positions involving nursing leadership, including the Board Treasurer in the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education •According to her biography on the University of San Francisco’s website, “[her] current work is focused on taking nursing education at USF to a new level of ‘evidence-based education,’ designed to positively impact patient safety and improve the quality of care.” •During her sabbatical, she is working to develop the infrastructure for a USF health clinic and lab, which will provide holistic services to the local community and residents •Was featured in The Business Journal’s “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business,” which said that she believes her talent is challenging the status quo.
