A guide to the provost candidates

By: Soondos Mulla-Ossman ~Staff Writer~

The university is currently waiting for the final decision on who Xavier’s next provost will be held March 28 and March 31.

The forums were designed to generate student feedback, but ultimately the administration has the final decision.

Not everyone was able to attend the forums, however, so some might be wondering: who exactly are these candidates? How will they represent the student body?

We’ve compiled a concise list of some of the essential details of each candidate.