Track and field sets school records on west coast trip

By: Julia Haber ~Staff Writer~

The Xavier track and field team had a busy schedule this past weekend. While a few

athletes competed in the All- Ohio Championships at the University of Cincinnati, the remainder of the team started off the weekend across the country in Azuza, Calif., in the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13 and 14. On April 15, they drove an hour down the coast to Long Beach, Calif., compete in the Beach Invitational.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, there were several top finishers on the men’s side, including two new school records for the Musketeers.

In the 800, junior Nolan Daniels set a school record by placing 20th with a time of 1:51. In the 1500, senior Grant Parrelli also set a school record meter by placing 99th with a time of 3:52.

The women also had a solid day of competition with several top finishes. One of these top finishers was junior Gina Genco, who placed 12th in the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:37. This was a personal best for Genco by 15 seconds.

Freshman Alondra Hoyos had a strong meet, running a personal best and placing 95th in the 1500 with a time of 4:34.

Coach Ryan Orner is excited for these two to compete in the Big East tournament and see their full potential.

At the Beach Invitational, Daniels and Perrelli once again had strong races. Daniels placed 24th in the 800 with a time of 1:52. Parrelli also had a strong 800 and finished 84th with a time of 1:55.

Overall the team’s trip to California was deemed a success, and Orner was pleased with the team’s performances. The next meet for the Musketeers will be the Pacesetter Sports Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind. on April 21.