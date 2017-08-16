Men’s basketball team breaks out bats for charity

Each year, the Xavier men’s basketball team and its staff play in the Softball World Series, hosted at Xavier’s own Hayden Field. This year marked the fourth installment of the annual game.

The softball game, which takes place each summer, is normally only played for bragging rights, but for the second year in a row, the game meant something much greater than just basketball, or softball, for that matter.

It was played out of kindness, compassion and goodness for the community. The game was played as a fundraising event with all donations going toward the Mack Family Foundation, a charity organization set up by Chris Mack, the Xavier men’s basketball head coach, and his wife to benefit underprivileged children in the Cincinnati area.

The game featured senior J.P. Macura and grad-transfer Kerem Kanter as captains on one team against another team captained by seniors Trevon Bluiett and Sean O’Mara.

The Macura/Kanter team edged out the Bluiett/O’Mara team 11-6. Sophomore Quentin Goodin, who was named the game MVP, was treated to a J.P. Macura Gatorade shower during the post-game interview.

“This allows (the basketball team) to have a relationship outside of basketball, allows us to get to know each other a little better,” Goodin said after the game.

He also explained that the event functions as an enjoyable activity with his teammates.

“I really like this because it’s not basketball 24/7. You get to have a little bit of fun,” Goodin said.

As for the upcoming season, Xavier will look to continue its success from a year ago after making an impressive and improbable run all the way to the Elite 8.

It will have many key pieces both veteran and young while only losing one starter, Malcolm Bernard, to graduation.

The sky is the limit for this team, and this softball game might just be the start of a great season on the horizon.

By: Luke Feliciano ~Sports Editor~