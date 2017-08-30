CDI welcomes new member

Newswire photo by Sydney Sanders | Talia Tuesta started working at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) Aug. 14 and serves as a confidential resource for assault survivors.

Talia Tuesta is new to campus but not to the mission of addressing sexual and gender based violence. As Xavier’s Advocacy and Prevention Coordinator in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), she plans to help students cultivate a safe and respectful environment on campus through support and education.

“I’m really just here as a confidential resource for survivors to ask any question that they want and then support them in whatever process they want to engage in, whatever that looks like for them,” Tuesta said.

In addition to personal, confidential services, she also believes that “when it comes to violence, we are all connected to this topic. This is something that is prevalent, unfortunately.”

“Violence is not tolerated in this space,” Tuesta said. “The mission of advocacy and prevention is to help students to shape the campus they want to see.”

Tuesta believes there are many ways that students can play a role in shaping campus. One of these is a student-and-peer-run support group, Believe Reclaim Advocate Vocalize Empower (BRAVE).

More opportunities for students to learn about the topic of sexual and gender-based violence are also available. The CDI deemed October “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Awareness Month.”

Students can contact Tuesta or another counselor by calling the help line, operating from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 513-904-9013.

“This is a space for survivors to come and ask questions about whether or not they want to do the Title IX process,” she said.

In all of this, Tuesta wants students to know that her role is to help survivors find the resources they need to feel safe. For immediate help, students can call the Women Helping Women line at 513-381-5610.

Tuesta encourages all students to reach out to any of the various student programs or offices around campus, such as the Center for Mission and Identity or the CDI.

By: Ellen Braverman ~Staff Writer~