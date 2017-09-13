Fenty Beauty review

Photo courtesy of New York Fashion Week Twitter

The unofficial, official kickoff to fashion week started Wednesday evening when fashion icon Rihanna released her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, to the world.

The highly anticipated makeup collection has been teased out for months with short Instagram videos and cryptic Twitter messages. Finally, a live stream was announced and viewers at home could experience the playful unveiling alongside invited talents from the beauty world.

So far Rihanna’s collection includes foundation, highlighter, concealer, bronzer, mattifying powder, lipgloss and three different brushes. All can be used to create the #FentyFace, but the focus on just skin products has many believing that we can look forward to more releases in the future. The artist is expected to expand her line into eyemakeup.

The line received praise even before the physical product was released to the public for its incredible inclusivity. Fenty Beauty includes more than 40 foundation shades, ranging from pale to dark. It has already been labeled one of the most inclusive beauty lines ever created.

The fashion mougel said “I wanted a color that looked good on all skin tones … it’s really important for me in every product,” the singer told reporters at the event. “There are so many different shades and undertones. You just never know, so you want people to appreciate the product and not feel like ‘it only looks cute on her.’”

Rihanna made her second fashion week debut with her Fenty x PUMA collaboration. All the models were featured not only in RiRi’s clothes but her makeup as well. All the models were wearing at least three of her now famous highlighters.

Rihanna can now add an instantly successful makeup line to her long list of achievements, which includes hit song writer, fashion icon and Harvard Humanitarian of the Year winner.

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~