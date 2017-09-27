Police Notes, Week in Review & Activities to Do – 9/27/2017

Police Notes

Sept. 18, 4:24 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in the recovery of a small amount of marijuana from Kuhlman Hall. Residence Life will follow up.

Sept. 18, 7 p.m. — Xavier Police arrested a suspicious person for trespassing in Smith Hall. The subject had been previously arrested by Xavier Police for the same offense.

Sept. 18, 7:13 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Montgomery Road. Cincinnati Police is investigating the matter.

Sept. 20, 4:14 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Husman Hall for a fire alarm that was set off by an e-cigarette. The alarm was reset.

Sept. 23, 12:18 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with an underage, intoxicated student on the 1700 block of Cleneay Avenue.

Sept. 24, 4:24 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in recovering a small amount of marijuana from the 1000 block of Dana Avenue. The Office of Student Integrity will follow up.

Sept. 24, 6:28 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in the recovery of a small amount of marijuana from Fenwick Place. Residence Life will follow up.

Sept. 25, 9:12 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police with a report of an assault on the 3600 block of Montgomery Road. Cincinnati Police is investigating the matter.

Sept. 25, 10:25 p.m. — Cincinnati Police reported to Xavier Police that a student had used a fictitious ID when stopped by police off campus. The student was referred to the Office of Student Integrity.

Note of the Week

You’re just not you when you’re hungry

Sept. 19, 4:23 p.m. — A staff member reported the theft of several bags of candy from his or her office in Smith Hall.

Week in Review

A 79-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a surgeon who left him with erectile dysfunction after a botched surgery 20 years prior (Sept. 19).

All of Puerto Rico may be without power for several months following the devastation of Hurricane Maria (Sept. 21).

After public outrage due to the change to natural colors and flavors, General Mills is reintroducing artificial coloring and flavors to Trix, one of their many breakfast cereals (Sept. 22).

Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner drew criticism for using a personal email address for conducting official White House business (Sept. 25).

A Colorado man covered all of his Nazi tattoos and took down Nazi flags, replacing them with smiley face flags, after becoming friends with his Black parole officer and working alongside a number of Hispanic people on a chicken farm (Sept. 25).

Activities to do this weekend in the Queen City

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

October: