Cintas Center undergoes facelift

Photo courtesy of Xavier Athletics | Cintas Center underwent renovations during the summer, one of which is a new court design. Some other upgrades include an improved LED lighting system, premium seating and bleacher seating for students.

Construction crews got to work in Cintas Center the morning after Xavier men’s basketball concluded its final home game last spring.

They worked to upgrade Cintas in order to keep it as one of the premier arenas in both the conference and the country.

Crews worked quickly and efficiently to finish the arena before the 2017-2018 season tipped off, having only a few short months to finish these upgrades.

One of the most noticeable updates was the lighting. Fixtures were both installed and taken away in order to create a new atmosphere in the building. \

Anyone who has been to a Xavier game in previous years will notice how much darker the seating area is and how much brighter the court is this year.

This gives Cintas a similar aesthetic to arenas like Madison Square Garden. Having dark lighting in the seats and bright lighting on the court makes the floor seem more crisp and clean, which will be a welcome sight for Musketeer fans.

Another large upgrade for Cintas this offseason was seating. Crews added new seating areas to hang above the student section in addition to cushioned courtside sections. The additional seats will generate a bigger home court advantage for Xavier teams. Areas like the student section made the switch from seats to bleachers, allowing more students to attend games.

The overhang above the student section also adds more seating and will no longer be a standing-room-only area.

The nicest upgrade to seating, however, is the courtside seating. Approximately 550 new and luxurious seats were added for those paying top dollar to see a Xavier game.

If you’re a person who likes to crack open a cold one with the Musketeers, you’ll be in luck this season. Cintas both upgraded and added bars throughout the building to ensure that fans of age can enjoy their experience even more.

Renovations to the Joseph Club now make it one of the best places to watch the game in the building. New additions include the “Traditions Club” and the “Courtside Club.” Both will be catered to alumni and older fans. Students will also still see changes with more mini bars scattered throughout the concourse.

Other changes to Cintas include a new court name, Kohlhepp Family Court. While the new court does not display the Cincinnati skyline anymore, it does have more blue, which makes it more striking to the eyes.

Other additions include “The Lookout” hospitality suite. Located on the overhang above the student section, the suite will provide guests with televisions, a virtual reality station and many more amenities to enjoy the game.

Regardless of where you’ll be sitting in Cintas this upcoming season, you’ll be sure to notice all the renovations.

The new additions to Cintas ensure that Xavier basketball is on the rise and will continue to remain one of the top programs in the nation as well as create a welcoming atmosphere for fans when they visit the arena.

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~