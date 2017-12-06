Trever McKenzie

Features Extras – 12/6/17

Comics

comic1

comic2

comic3

Word Search

wordsearch

  • Death Star
  • Jedi
  • Droids
  • Darth Vader
  • Lightsaber
  • Force
  • Sith
  • George Lucas
  • Yoda
  • Battleship
  • Chewbacca
  • Stormtrooper
  • Rebel
  • Empire
  • Kylo Ren
  • Skywalker
  • Rey
  • Obi-Wan
  • Finn
  • Poe

Horoscopes

Aries: You are about to win the big bucks when your predictions of who Rey’s parents are turn out to be correct.

Taurus: It’s about to be a tough week. Nobody seems to appreciate the classic movie Spaceballs like you do.

Gemini: These are not the droids, nor the horoscope, you’re looking for.

Cancer: After Christmas dinner, you will basically be Jabba the Hut.

Leo: You will avoid spoilers with grace until 10 minutes before the movie. Turns out, Rey is actually Jabba the Hut’s daughter! #spoiler

Virgo: You won’t be Han “Solo” this Christmas under the mistletoe.

Libra: If you hear the words “death” and “star” in the same sentence, run away.

Scorpio: When you don’t know how to react to compliments, make Chewbacca noises because nobody will be uncomfortable then!

Sagittarius: If someone calls you a Grinch, simply tell them that you are an original Jedi rejecting emotion to avoid the Dark Side.

Capricorn: Have a great day, you will.

Aquarius: The only thing stronger than the Force will be your bond with your classmates during the freakishly difficult final.

Pisces: Make sure to check your family tree before meeting your holiday date. #lukeandleia

This post was assembled by Features Editor Monica Schweiger.

