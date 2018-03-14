Police Notes – 3/14/2018

Feb. 27, 12:55 p.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a report of a student and non-student arguing inside Husman Hall. The argument involved a dispute about personal belongings. Both parties were referred to civil court and sent on their way.

March 1, 10:32 a.m. — A student reported they were assaulted by another student during an intramural basketball game at the O’Connor Sports Center. No contact orders were issued.

March 2, 3:14 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated the report of a subject attempting to enter the cafeteria without paying. The subject was sent on their way.

March 3, 12:24 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of an underage, intoxicated student attempting to purchase alcohol at the UDF at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Montgomery Avenue. The student was transported to their residence hall and was referred to the code of conduct process.

March 6, 5:59 p.m. — Xavier Police and Norwood Police received a report from a student living at University Station that their apartment door was found open and unlocked when they came home from work. The apartment was searched, and all was OK.

March 10, 2:57 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted a motorist with a broken down vehicle at the entrance to the Alumni Center Lot. The driver was cited again to court on an outstanding arrest warrant.

March 10, 2:37 p.m. — A student reported they had been receiving harassing messages from another student. No contact orders were issued and Residence Life was notified.

Note of the Week

“This student was Delta bad hand right before break”

March 3, 4:54 a.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a report of an underage intoxicated student sleeping in the fourth floor hallway of Husman Hall. The student was woken up and walked back to their room where they were released to get some sleep.

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.