Retina display highlights new Macbook Air

Photo courtesy of cnet.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook walked onto the Howard Gilman Opera House stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City on Oct. 30 to introduce the latest Macbook Air that features a Retina display, along with three other new products.

“Apple’s focus has always been on providing people the tools to unleash their creativity,” Cook said as he welcomed 370 invited guests to this year’s Special Event. “That’s why we’re here today to talk about our most creative products. And of course, that all starts with Mac.”

When the original Mac was released in 1984, the world was taken by surprise at how easy it was to navigate the system’s graphical interface. Apple released the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Mac 24 years later in 2008, the MacBook Air.

“MacBook Air has become the most beloved notebook ever,” Cook said. “It’s time for a new MacBook Air, one that takes the MacBook Air experience even further in the areas that are most important to our customers…What we all want in a MacBook Air is a Retina display.”

The Retina display is only one of the numerous features introduced in the latest MacBook Air. Other notable features include a faster processor, enhanced security, an updated keyboard, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and Touch ID.

The new model is also configured with eight gigabytes of memory, a 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor with TurboBoost up to 3.6GHz and 128 GB of storage. It starts at $1,199.

In addition to the MacBook Air, Apple released a refreshed version of the Mac Mini, iPad Pro and a redesigned Apple Pencil. All four products are available for purchase on Apple’s website and select third-party resellers. It is currently unknown if or when the products would be made available at Xavier’s bookstore.

By: CJ Ripepi | Guest Writer