Red Dead Redemption 2 seizes the reins of the video game world

New game already proves an instant classic

Released Oct. 26, the much-anticipated sequel to the hit 2010 video game Red Dead Redemption has been attracting players worldwide. Below, read a review of the game and learn about just how much of an effect it’s had.

Photo courtesy of rockstargames.com | Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in 1899 and follows the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of the ruthless van der Linde gang. Players explore the world through acquiring a horse, an asset and a companion.

Video games can be one of two things. They can be repetitive and fast paced, easy to pick up and put down over and over again. They can also be drawn out and slowly paced, requiring hours of devotion and play time to fully enjoy and appreciate. Red Dead Redemption 2 falls into the latter category. From Oct. 26 all the way to the evening of Oct. 30, I played Read Dead Redemption 2. After about 20 hours of play time, I completed the game. Here are my impressions.



Red Dead Redemption 2 is amazing. Beyond amazing. It is an experience to play. But honestly, could we expect anything less from Rockstar Studios, the creators of the series? Red Dead Redemption 2 delves into what gang life was like for outlaws in the West, during a time when law and order was becoming more and more common and civilized life was starting to take over.



The game starts with the playable protagonist Arthur Morgan barely surviving a deadly snow storm in a mountain range. Along with returning characters John Marston and Dutch van der Linde, Arthur must help the gang of about 20 people survive the snow storms. Along the way, the player will start to hear of a “Blackwater Ferry Heist,” a heist Arthur was not a part of that went terribly wrong. Because of this heist, the gang was forced to flee the town of Blackwater, leaving thousands of dollars’ worth of valuables behind.



Once the gang escapes the mountains, the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 begins to open to the player. The map takes place in the five made-up American states of Lemoyne, New Hanover, Ambarino, New Austin and West Elizabeth. Each state is different from the last, with different weather, wildlife, fauna and people.



To explore the world in a timely manner, you must acquire a horse, an asset and your closest companion as you explore the wild and dangerous world. You also must care for the horse by routinely feeding and cleaning it. However, I would advise not getting too attached to your horse, as permanent horse death can cause you to lose your friend forever. For this reason, I prefer to choose a horse with a lot of health and low stamina, just so I have that extra safe barrier incase things go wrong.



Throughout the game, members pass away, loyalty is tested and the very lives of our characters are put to the test as the game reaches its epic climax and leads into the first Red Dead Redemption. Arthur Morgan becomes an easy character to like, as with many other members of the gang. The story does a fantastic job of depicting what life was like for outlaws in the West as the hammer of law begins to come down on them. Outlaws must adapt to society or seemingly disappear into legend.



However, Red Dead Redemption 2 is not perfect. It has its flaws. To begin, the controls are very difficult to manage. I often times found myself attacking a friendly non-playable character accidentally, as Y (or triangle on PS4) is used to attack and to get on a horse. Often, I felt as if my weapon should have been hitting my target, yet instead it caused the bullet to oftentimes land behind my target.



The size of the map is also so large that it would take me nearly 15 to 20 minutes just to get from one place to another, especially later in the game. This can become obnoxious after a while.



Despite its flaws, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece of a video game and should be played by anyone who is a fan of the franchise or video games in general. With its gorgeous, picturesque landscapes, lovable characters, incredible story and exhilarating gameplay, Red Dead Redemption 2 deserves its spot as the most profitable entertainment product at launch. This game is an instant classic and will be remembered as one of the greatest video games of all time.

By: Owen Hunt | Guest Writer