Please help me come up with a clever cowboy title also regarding facts and money?

The success of the Red Dead Redemption 2 has been largely attributed to the popularity of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V). “The original game was well received but because of the (western) setting it didn’t, at the time, stoke the embers of excitement from traditional Rockstar fans more used to Grand Theft Auto,” Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at IHS Markit, said. “With Red Dead Redemption 2, the wait has been so long and the critical reception so good the huge GTA V user base has proved ready to try out a new product.”

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 made more than $725 million on its opening weekend, and has sold more total copies than its predecessors, Red Dead Redemption (2010) and Red Dead Revolver (2004) did in just 12 days.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of video games’ longest campaigns, clocking in at about 60 hours long.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received perfect 10s from thousands of reviews, and more content is expected. There is an online multiplayer beta that is expected later this month. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed exactly what will be in it just yet, but it is expected to be similar to GTA V’s online mode. GTA V has made millions of dollars from the sale of ‘Shark Cards,’ which buys millions of dollars of in-game money that can be used on flying cards, luxury cars and apartments.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has shipped over 17 million copies of the game to retailers and even more in online downloads (which are not tracked). Rockstar has a history of hugely successful games, as Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second only to Grand Theft Auto V, which made $1 billion in its first three days of release in 2013. Grand Theft Auto V sold 100 million copies, and is one of the most successful pieces of entertainment in history.

By: Jack Dunn | Campus News Editor