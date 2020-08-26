Brennaman suspended by Reds

The longtime broadcaster used a homophobic slur during a broadcast

written By: Jake Geiger

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended indefinitely by the organization due to a homophobic slur he used during a broadcast last Wednesday. Brennaman’s future as a broadcaster is in doubt.

Photo Courtesy of USA Today

Longtime Cincinnati Reds and NFL broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended indefinitely after using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur during a Fox Sports Ohio broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals on August 19th.

Brennaman’s broadcasting future is now in question after his slur. He was caught making the anti-LGBTQ+ statement on a hot mic after the broadcast returned from commercial during the seventh inning of the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

During the broadcast, Brennanman learned that his comment was heard on air via a hot mic. In the fourth inning of the second game, as Brennaman was issuing his apology, Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run. In between his apology, Brennaman made note of Castellanos’s home run to extend the Reds lead to 4-0.

Some people on social media were harsh on Brennaman and said that he could have made his apology in between innings, not during an at-bat.

Brennaman has been with the Reds since 2006 and was widely respected in the sports world before his homophobic comment.

His father is legendary Reds radio voice Marty Brennaman, who retired after last season. The younger Brennaman is well known for his work calling professional and collegiate football, mostly with Fox. He also called the 2011 NFL Pro Bowl and numerous college football primetime games, such as the 2008 Sugar Bowl, 2009 Orange Bowl and was the voice of the Cotton Bowl from 2000 to 2006.

He was also a member of on the No.2 baseball broadcast team on Fox Sports from 1996 to 2015, and was a member of the no. 2 NFL broadcasting crew, up until his removal prior to this season due to the scandal.

