September 14 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
Glenn Arnold, Assistant director of intramural sports, outlined the specifics of the minimally invasive, nine hole disc golf course planned to be located by the Health United Building. The course may be installed as soon as the spring semester if there is enough student support.
Junior Makayla Connors was inducted as a SGA Senator, filling the vacancy left by Liam Flannery’s resignation.
The Academic Affairs Committee, led by Sen. Ryan Machesky, is creating surveys regarding Xavier’s response to COVID-19, hybrid classes and online classes for both students and faculty.
Sen. Andrew Geraghty’s pronoun initiative was successful. Students may update their preferred pronouns for Res Life housing forms, applications and records on the housing self-service website.
