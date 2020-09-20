Disc golf in the works to tee off at XU

WRITTEN BY: Joseph Cotton, Campus News Editor

Newswire photo by Joseph Cotton

Recreational Sports is currently in conversation with the Student Government Association and Physical Plant to install a disc golf course near the Health United Building (the HUB).

Associate Director of Recreational Sports Glenn Arnold, who is spearheading the project, explained that the course could be ready to go by the spring semester, contingent on whether there is enough student support for the project.

The proposed nine hole course would spread out from the areas between the HUB and the Commons Apartments, extending to the empty field behind the Smith Hall parking lot.

The idea for the course was inspired by a socially-distanced Manresa activity that utilized the space.

“We’re in a time and place where the idea is to find ways where things can be done outside in a socially-distanced matter, but still be fun and engaging,” Arnold said.

Arnold noted that Rec Sports would have a few introductory events planned in an attempt to introduce the campus community to the sport.He also went on to say that Rec Sports could provide students with golf discs, assuming there is enough support and funding from groups on campus.

According to Arnold, the course would be designed to be an introductory course that could be played casually and with one type of disc. Arnold commented on the multiple ways that the proposed course could be used by the campus community.

“My thought is that there are multiple ways people would use the course,” Arnold said. “You could have an intramural style tournament event and students could just use it for casual play. Additionally, different student groups on campus could use the course to host their own events.”

Junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major Matthew Dixon expressed excitement over the prospect of a disc golf course.

“That sound (great),” Dixon said. “I feel like a disc golf course would be an amazing idea. I would love to do that with some friends on a nice summer day.”

He went on to say that It would be a good additional option for casual fun on campus and a great excuse to get outside.

Arnold also explained that the Cincinnati area is currently a hotbed for disc golf, but many courses are far away and inaccessible to students. He believes that once students are introduced to the game at Xavier, that they can adventure out into the broader area and try more challenging courses.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

