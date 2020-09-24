September 14 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

COURTESY OF CHLOE SALVESON, Staff writer
Dr. Kyra Shahid, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, answered questions regarding the renaming of Bishop Edward Fenwick Place and anti-racism initiatives. Shahid also presented the partnership between Stained Glass Initiative and Cincinnati Recreation Center, which will hire five Xavier students to contribute to racial healing, repair and reconciliation.
The Academic Affairs Committee is releasing surveys in reference to Xavier’s response to COVID-19 and virtual class options this week.
Board of Elections Chair Peter Korchak submitted amendments of the Code of Elections for better efficiency. Additions include no residential campaigning due to COVID-19 and the secure donations clause, which prohibits SGA candidates from being politically influenced.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.