Campus News

September 14 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

By on ( Leave a comment )
COURTESY OF CHLOE SALVESON, Staff writer

Dr. Kyra Shahid, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, answered questions regarding the renaming of Bishop Edward Fenwick Place and anti-racism initiatives. Shahid also presented the partnership between Stained Glass Initiative and Cincinnati Recreation Center, which will hire five Xavier students to contribute to racial healing, repair and reconciliation.

The Academic Affairs Committee is releasing surveys in reference to Xavier’s response to COVID-19 and virtual class options this week.

Board of Elections Chair Peter Korchak submitted amendments of the Code of Elections for better efficiency. Additions include no residential campaigning due to COVID-19 and the secure donations clause, which prohibits SGA candidates from being politically influenced.

Categories: Campus News

Tagged as: