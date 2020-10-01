September 28 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Courtesy of Chloe salveson
The Campus On and Off Living Committee Chair, Sen. Brandon Rinear, is planning a possible food drive on campus.
Sen. Rinear also spoke with Glenn Arnold, assistant director of intramural sports, regarding an alternative disc golf course location, and the potential increase of the amount of holes from nine to 18.
There will be the creation of a new committee concerning the renaming of Fenwick soon. The hope is to make a decision on the new name by December.
Sen. Kate Roach is planning an event for survivors of power based violence in reference to the upcoming election. More information to come.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.