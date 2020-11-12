SGA constitutional amendments fail once again

by Chloe Salveson , staff writer

Photo courtesy on @cpp4sga on instagram

Both of the last two Student Government Association senates have

failed to reach an agreement on new constitutional ammendments.

Student Government Association (SGA) held a vote to implement the proposed constitutional changes on Nov. 2.

Despite the need for reconstruction of the constitution every few years, as written in the current constitution, the motion failed to pass by a margin of one vote.

The proposed constitutional changes were intended to improve the structure of SGA. New positions and requirements were to be added with increased specificity in roles and productivity among its members.

Some additions would have included a Speaker of the Senate to preside over weekly SGA meetings and three Chief Justices.

More specific positions were proposed in order to appeal to specific student interests.

Two examples are a Director of Communication and a Director of Finance.

The changes also included new requirements of the SGA, such as monthly Senate and executive check-ins, increased engagement of SGA members in campus activities and absence notification to the executive.

There was an array of reactions regarding the failure to pass the changes. President Thomas Wehby was quoted as “disappointed.”

Vice President and President-elect and chair of the constitutional committee, Mickey Townsend stated, “It was very frustrating this failed two years in a row, but I am mostly frustrated with the current senate. (At every meeting) I asked senators to step up and sit on this committee with me, and only two did so. (Senator) Ryan Machesky and (Senator) Andrew Geraghty were great additions to the committee.”

She went on to explain that a new attempt at a constitution change will need more student input.

Senators widely believe that the failure of the constitutional reconstruction is a result of the vacancy of senate seats.

It is projected that there will only be 11 senators at the beginning of the next term in January of 2021.

Sen. Daniel Joyce disagreed with the outcome as he commented, “I believe the increased specificity of roles within the Senate and the new additions — such as Chief Justices and the Director of Finance — could only help attract students who felt they fit those roles.”

He continued, “I wish that the constitution could be amended this semester, but it seems it will have to see further revisions and another voting effort further down the line.”

Townsend commented, “Due to the wording in our current constitution, there has to be change. I know I will continue to move forward in this process.”

