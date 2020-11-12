November 9, 2020 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

COURTESY OF CHLOE SALVESON
Dr. Cynthia Geer, Dr. Tom Hayes and Dr. Judith Lewis, the deans of the colleges of Professional Sciences, Business and Nursing, spoke with SGA regarding students’ concerns of class format and Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory class options. All are working towards student advocacy and possible accommodations.
Conditional clubs Muskies and Management as well as the Fashion Club are on the docket to be considered for full club status this Monday.
A rough draft of the SGA XUPD Resolution is to be proposed to the Senate for suggestions and edits soon.
Categories: Campus News
