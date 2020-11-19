Celebrating the people who get you the news

After looking back at this unique semester, I wanted to recognize our most active staff. Our members don’t have content requirements, yet these students pushed themselves to produce the most content for our sections.
Newswire provides stupendous opportunities for our members to learn and grow, but we can only do that when there’s content to publish. Whether they’ve taken one picture or written 20 articles, I’m tremendously appreciative to each of our contributors.
Until next semester,
Heather Gast, EIC
Chloe Salveson
Campus- SGA Beat (9)
Newswire Live- Campus Catch-up (5)
The eyes and ears in the SGA meetings.
First-year Philosophy, Politics and the Public major
Waleed Majid
Opinions (5)
“The Oppressors” series challenged ideas of justice.
First-year Philosophy, Politics and the Public major
Joe Laurich
Sports (14)
Provides coverage of a wide range of professional and college sports.
Sophomore finance major
Jake Geiger
Sports (14)
Covers the MLB, NFL and Xavier sports.
Junior sports management major
Ben Thomson
A&E (6)
Known for his movie reviews with great insights.
Sophomore, Digital Innovation in Film and Television
Sebastian Aguilar, Jacob Smith, Tess Brewer and Griffin Brammer.
The back page
We had a four-way tie between these goons
Erik Maahs
Photographer
Took photos at the ‘Speak up XU’ protest in September.
Sophomore psychology
Mo Juenger
Jack of all trades
The most versatile writer on the Newswire team
Sophomore psychology major
Erin Albright
Most Prolific Writer (17 total)
Campus (4), World (5), Newswire Live (5)
This wasn’t even counting her intern articles.
First-year philosophy major
