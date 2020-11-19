Deck the halls differently with these Christmas tunes

by Emily Croft, Staff Writer

Christmas is right around the corner, and the most underrated part of the holiday season is the untraditional music.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Nobody does it better than Mariah Carey, but hear me out on this. Every year, we listen to the same songs sung by the same legends who have done a beautiful job of covering them. Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and even Nat King Cole are just a few of these legends.

They have the famous songs that every family listens to while they decorate the tree. These songs are the ones that get sung by Christmas carolers — which might happen six feet from your door this year — and we all know the lyrics. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman” are fun, but they are nothing new and inviting.

Photo courtesy of Flickr.com

When the songs are on repeat for the hundredth time and it’s only Nov. 30, I suggest looking at the untraditional music. Even though it is a little different than what many would expect, the untraditional modern music adds a little bit of spice to the holiday vibe.

The famous “Chandelier” artist Sia has blessed us with an entire album of her beautiful voice. The album, titled Everyday Is Christmas, contains 13 songs that will all blow your mind. One song is even written about puppies and titled “Puppies are Forever.” Asteria, I think this song is for you.

As the holidays begin, TikTok has even begun to grab hold of parts of her song “Snowman,” and the videos are now trending. I dare say that you could listen to this album when it isn’t the Christmas season because Sia’s voice is that good.

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

Her songs also talk a lot about falling in love and she is able to write lyrics that are paired with such good music that you might even think you’re falling in love with the random guy next to you on the bus as you listen. If you’re the kind of person who enjoys this feeling, Sia’s album is most definitely for you.

If Sia doesn’t quite do it for you, look no further than queen Ariana Grande. Her E.P. Christmas & Chill has six cute songs that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Even though it only has a total of 13 minutes for the six songs, Grande brings something new and exciting for the younger listeners that aren’t OK with listening to six hours of traditional music featuring pianos and choirs.

The songs are centered around the idea of winter romance, just as Sia’s songs are, but it wouldn’t be a Christmas album if it wasn’t about love.

Grande also has covers for “Santa Tell Me” and “Last Christmas” that truly showcase her vocals and cheery voice.

Photo courtesy of Flickr.com

While these songs aren’t new to the scene, a new cover by a popular artist always adds a different take on the song and can sometimes bring it to life again.

At the end of the day, traditional music can get a bit repetitive if it’s been played since November. These new and different songs don’t have to replace the traditional music, but it never hurts to add in diversity. It’s always good to broaden your horizons, and some nontraditional Christmas music — from favorite artists Sia and Ariana Grande — might just be the answer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

