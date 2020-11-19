Festive and frosty flicks for you

BY AIDAN CALLAHAN AND EMMA STEVENS, back page editor and staff writer

It’s official: nobody cares about Thanksgiving this year. So instead, kick your Christmas season off early with these must-watch holiday movies:

Elf

Everyone loves Elf. It’s truly the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” of movies.

Full of delightfully quotable one liners, some subtle adult humor and the unlikely yet heartwarming duo of Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell, this movie is undeniably a MasterClass in how to make the perfect Christmas movie.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

This claymation masterpiece tells the story of how Santa became who he is today. Raised by an adorable family of tiny toymakers, Kris Kringle felt loved but never truly felt like he fit in.

On his journey of self-discovery, Kris Kringle transforms the hearts of others, finds love and becomes the man he was meant to be: Santa Claus.

Full of music, joy and Christmas spirit, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town never disappoints.

A Year Without a Santa Clause

The oft-forgotten younger brother of Santa Claus is Coming to Town, this claymation classic is also required viewing this holiday season. If you aren’t familiar with the feud between the hot-headed Heat Meiser and the cool Snow Meiser, well then, pal, you are missing out.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Part of the classic cartoon family of Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Christmas is one of America’s most beloved films.

All the fan-favorite characters are featured in the film: Sally rattling off her Christmas list, Charlie Brown searching for a tree, Lucy chirping about “ho ho ho and mistletoe and presents to pretty girls.” Seeing all this, Linus steps up to remind us all what the meaning of Christmas really is: “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men.”

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

Gremlins

Filled with cheesy ‘80s action and cute puppets, this Christmas horror classic is more silly than it is scary. It’s the perfect choice for anyone looking for a movie with a bit of bite this holiday season.

It’s A Wonderful Life

The epitome of Christmas classics, it’s truly the “Silver Bells” of movies. The beautiful story of George and Mary is one for the ages, turning a house into a home with a little bit of hard work and a whole lot of love.

Though George faces major struggles in the movie, wishing he had never existed, he is shown by an angel just how wonderful his life really is, reminding all of us to be grateful for the love in our lives and to find happiness in our hearts.

Home Alone 1 + 2

These movies are a package deal, as Home Alone 2 is essentially Home Alone 1 but with Donald Trump. But whatever you do, do NOT watch Home Alone 3 or beyond (shudders).

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

Noelle

This lesser-known Christmas flick was released in 2019 on Disney+ and features Anna Kendrick, who plays Santa Claus’s daughter. Kendrick’s titular character, Noelle, lives out every child’s Christmas fantasy: living at the North pole during Christmas time.

Unfortunately, Noelle’s Christmas fairytale is cut short when her brother (played by the always-amazing Bill Hader), the next in line to become Santa, goes missing shortly before Christmas Eve.

The film follows Noelle on her quest to find her brother and save Christmas. Full of ups and downs, cute reindeer and a bit of Kendrick’s lovely singing, Noelle should definitely go on your Christmas watch list.

Barbie in A Christmas Carol

There is no need for explanation. This Barbie twist on a classic Christmas tale is the cream of the crop. Featuring the melodic voice of Barbie and some fantastic winter fashion, nothing could make the film better.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

