A&E Singles–3/4/21

By
by grace carlo, staff writer

Feb. 26: Justin Bieber announces a new album, Justice.

Feb. 28: 98th Golden Globe Awards announced winners.   

March 1: Taylor Swift called out Netflix regarding a sexist joke about her in new series, Ginny & Georgia.  

March 1: First-Year Seminar: “Art of Expression”exhibit is displayed on the second floor of the Gallagher Student Center.

March 2: Six Dr. Seuss books were pulled from shelves for racial stereotyping.

