A&E Singles–3/4/21

by grace carlo, staff writer
Feb. 26: Justin Bieber announces a new album, Justice.
Feb. 28: 98th Golden Globe Awards announced winners.
March 1: Taylor Swift called out Netflix regarding a sexist joke about her in new series, Ginny & Georgia.
March 1: First-Year Seminar: “Art of Expression”exhibit is displayed on the second floor of the Gallagher Student Center.
March 2: Six Dr. Seuss books were pulled from shelves for racial stereotyping.
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
