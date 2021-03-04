Cincinnati thrift store scene thrills students

by emily croft, staff writer

Newswire photo courtesy of Emily Croft

Cincinnati is loaded with thrift stores, which can be overwhelming and confusing. Whether looking for vintage or chic, here are some top stores to go to for second-hand, fashionable clothing in the Queen City.

Casablanca Vintage

Located in Northside, Casablanca Vintage offers the best antique fashion in the area, focusing on clothing from the 1920s to the 1990s.

Casablanca Vintage opened in 1985 as a menswear shop that focused on the film and theater industries. This is still true, but the store has pieces for any avid lovers of vintage clothing and trends.

While it is a small store and currently allows only a few people in at a time, the owners have made use of their space. You’ll find racks of vintage sweaters, along with timeless dresses, coats, varsity jackets and so much more.

When I first walked into the store, I was amazed by the timeless pieces it had to offer. My eye was drawn to the sweater selection. The collection of sweaters sold will automatically brighten your closet. The fun and bright colors are some of the very colors coming back into style now, such as bright greens and fun neons.

Casablanca Vintage also offers a wide collection of accessories, including sunglasses, patches, pins and jewelry from decades ago. The store’s secret treasure trove includes a shoe repair service the owners run throughout the week for customers.

With the pandemic, Casablanca has been able to stay open with limited hours, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and limits its capacity to five to seven people at a time.

They ask their customers to visit with smaller groups so that everyone is able to have a chance to peruse their ageless collections.

Mannequin Boutique

​Settled cozily in Over the Rhine, the Mannequin Boutique provides second-hand, higher-end fashion to its customers. This shop is piled high with classic cashmere sweaters and beautiful jewelry, mostly catering to women while also having a small collection for men in the back of the store.

The Mannequin Boutique does one thing different than many stores which brings a lot of public attraction. All of the proceeds from sales are donated to a list of local charities in Cincinnati to help others in the city who are struggling with addiction or other issues.

Upon first walking in, I was taken aback by the variety of classy clothes and accessories. From Prada purses to Jimmy Choo shoes, the small boutique has fun little treasures that anyone can add to their closet.

The highlight of my time in the store was the array of rings they have to offer, full of dainty and colorful pieces that complement every person’s hand.

The boutique is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m to 6 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Newswire photo courtesy of Emily Croft

