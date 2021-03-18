Writers rank famous Disney icons

by CEDAR EARLYWINE, guest writer

1. Mulan

She not only defied her father’s wishes and joined the army (to save his life), but Mulan also risked her own life to save her whole country. This occurs after she was shot with an arrow, almost executed for her fraud and left behind in the snow wearing a coat and some bandages. She is one of the smartest and most skilled soldiers in Li Shang’s army.

2. Olaf

No one seems to recognize the fact that Olaf is the reason everything ends well in both Frozen movies. His character has great comedic value and he’s also compassionate, selfless and courageous. Throughout whatever they faced especially in the second movie, Olaf remains positive. Without him, Anna and Elsa would still be stuck in a winter storm.

3. Pocahontas

In real life, she was a hero, and her character in the movie did not disappoint. Pocahontas sings some of the most iconic Disney songs and she is also the bridge between two completely different cultures. She becomes John Smith’s friend, helps him understand her tribe and saves his life. She does all of this while fighting her family’s expectations to marry a man without loving him. She is truly an inspiration to anyone who watches the movie.

4. Megara

Hercules was not the true hero. Megara had to put up with a lot of crap as a result of the men in her life. At first she just handled it with sarcastic comments, but by the end, she was actively defying all the stupidity even at the risk of her own life. She didn’t even seem to be afraid of the god of the underworld who, by the way, owned her soul (a story that involves more idiotic men). What a flex.

5. Phoebus

No one remembers him, but when you watch The Hunchback of Notre Dame, there is no one as selfless as he is. He does the most to save as many people as he can, not only putting his own life in danger but also his reputation. He does his best to fight the injustices imposed by the evil Frollo. He takes incredibly brave risks all while achieving a classic enemies-to-lovers romance on the side.

1. Hans

Though this may come as a shock to some, Hans is without a doubt the most evil of all Disney villains. He is arguably one of the most successful Disney villains, earning a crown and acting as king of Arendelle for a short time. Instead, Hans uses something much more powerful: love. Unlike any other Disney villain, Hans uses the power of romantic love to advance his evil plot and breaks Anna’s heart in the process. That is what makes Hans the most evil of all.

2. Scar

Coming in second, Scar proves himself to be extremely evil through his many heartless actions towards his own family. He kills his brother, convinces Simba that the cub had killed his father and then attempts to kill Simba. After he kills Mufasa and believes that Simba is dead, he marries his dead brother’s wife, Sarabi. If you didn’t catch on, he’s heartless and has earned his spot high on this list.

3. Maleficent

Maleficent is terrifying. Her cool, calm and collected demeanor gives her a chilling air that sends shivers down your spine. Any villain with a magic staff and pet bird also seems about 10 times more evil. She craves power and will not stop until she gets it. Also, she can shapeshift. All of a sudden, she is a dragon. On top of all of that, she held a child captive for her entire life under a sleeping spell. I rest my case.

4. Ursula

If Ursula has taught children anything, it is that you should never sign a binding contract without your lawyer present. She has extremely powerful magic which she uses for evil, and she can become a giant octopus or a sexy dark-haired woman whenever she wants. She also has two evil eel henchmen that are easily the scariest side kicks in Disney. Long story short: don’t mess with a sea witch.

5. Claude Frollo

Frollo earns himself a spot on the list for possessing the villain’s double threat of cruelty and lust. He shuts Quasimodo in a bell tower and alienates him for his entire life. Several Disney villains sexualize the protagonist of their films, but Frollo takes the cake. He sings an entire musical number about his obsession with a young teenage girl. Cruelty and lust create a nasty, villainous combination in Frollo.

