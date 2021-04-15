Spring fashion tips set to suit all

by Charlie Gstalder and Griffin Brammer, Opinions & Editorials Editor and Staff Writer

Welcome back to this semester’s iteration of fashion tips, brought to you by Griffin Brammer and Charlie Gstalder. As a brief note before we begin, we are proponents of the belief that fashion should not be gendered.

Wear what you want as long as you wear it with confidence and “it” isn’t plaid shorts.

Workwear

Photo courtesy of creativecommons.org

While the emergence of workwear within mainstream fashion circles has been largely derided by blue collar workers, workwear isn’t clocking out anytime soon. The combination of boxy cuts, durable materials and plenty of pockets make workwear perfect for spring.

If you’re looking to incorporate some workwear pieces into your style, be on the lookout for Carhartt overalls (both of the long and short-legged variety), carpenter pants (or for a more patterned, eclectic look, try a pair of chef pants) and short-sleeve work shirts: the kind you’d see on a 1950’s mechanic with a patchwork nametag on the left breast.

Colors and Patterns to Watch

Yellows are in right now, but try and stick to mustard or other dark yellows — you don’t want to look like a neon clad sixth-grader. Pair these with other muted colors like sage, forest green and terracotta for the best effect.

On the patterned front, florals are always a springtime must. More specifically, try to go for less “Hawaiian shirt” and more “Victorian botany illustration.” Another pattern that is seeing a resurgence is pinstripes. Whether simple or bold, just make sure your lines are vertical. Horizontal should stay dead.

Role Reversal

For years now, the style bible has dictated a strict regimen of skinny or slim cut pants and a baggier top. But recently, a polar reversal has struck the fashion world.

The new rule to live by: tighter-cut tops and baggy or wide-cut pants. It’ll take some getting used to, but your legs will thank you for the extra breathing room on those 75 degree days. If you want to get ahead of the curve, why not try a new spin on an ugly classic: cargo pants were huge recently for their baggy nature and extra storage.

For the warmer seasons, we predict that cargo shorts will make a comeback, albeit in a much more cropped and shorter fashion. Never let your cargo shorts go below your knee.

Formal Outerwear

Photo courtesy of creativecommons.org

With their lightweight material, classic professionalism and tan colors, trench coats are the perfect spring outerwear. Also, consider adding some classic suits in a gray or white windowpane pattern to your causal repertoire. Remember, there’s no need to wear a tie or even a button down shirt with your suit; collared shirts and short sleeved T-shirts work well.

If you want to stray on the side of business casual, the posh aesthetic is back and has just the clothes for you. Knitted sweater vests, polos and tennis dresses will keep you comfortable, fashionable and country club chic. Just keep your polos at least slightly unbuttoned, at the risk of looking like a grandpa.

Upcycling

Upcycling not only slows our eventual climate-based demise, but it also looks damn good too. Fashion trends are famously cyclical and the spotlight has turned to the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Don’t fall for brands trying to sell you modern iterations of old styles — get the real deal. Thrift or borrow some older clothes (and don’t forget to donate clothes you no longer wear). Don’t forget about the clothes you already own, either.

Patchwork and colorblock clothing are in fashion right now, and if you have some old shirts and a basic knowledge of sewing, it’s a very easy look to achieve. Of course, silk scarves and bandanas are a staple for hair accessories, but recent trends have shown people donning them around their waist as a new form of tie-on top.

