SGA Notes 4/29/2021

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Rashne Assudani and Associate Professor of Mathematics Carla Gerberry, along with other faculty held a discussion regarding a possible permanent satisfactory/unsatisfactory policy.
- Menstrual products will be installed into each women’s restroom in Gallagher Student Center and the Health United Building.
- The SGA Constitution Committee and the XUPD Resolution Committee will be revisited over the summer.
Categories: Campus News
