August 16, 2021 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- The outdoor recreational basketball courts are temporarily closed due to an act of vandalism that disrupted the card reader access system. University officials are now working to determine how to create a space that is safe and accessible going forward.
- Conditional clubs Muskies and Management as well as the Fashion Club are on the docket to be considered for full club status next Monday.
- Approximately 20 clubs and organizations have dissolved due to decreased student involvement.
- All university clubs are requiring a vaccine for any travel that will take place during the school year.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.