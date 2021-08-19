August 16, 2021 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

XUPD Chief of Police Robert Warfel released a statement announcing plans for an upgraded security camera system. The plan will require Board of Trustees approval. Link to the full story in our bio.

Newswire sat down with Dr. Colleen Hanycz, president, to discuss her transition to Xavier, the upcoming academic year and what she thinks about Skyline Chili. Link in bio to full story.

The COVID-19 Task Force updated their guidelines today, requiring all Xavier community members to wear masks inside campus buildings. Read the full story in our bio.

