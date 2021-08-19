New year, new XU: GSC renovates

Merchandise and apparel added to student center bookstore this summer

By Tyler Clifton, Staff Writer

The Gallagher Student Center (GSC) bookstore underwent renovations this summer, bringing with it new items for sale and a look that Gallagher Operations Supervisor Tyler Norris describes as “modern.”

When students now walk into the bookstore, they are greeted by a room that is different in both its design and feel.

Customers are instantly captivated by sleek, silver aisles that offer a bit more space in between them. The first thing visitors are drawn to is a table covered with yearly planners so students can keep all their classwork for the year organized.

After that, you can look through the aisles for some snacks or drinks in the fridges. In this regard, Norris feels that there is more available for students.

“I think that that’s a big benefit for students, being that part of it’s supposed to be a convenience store,” Norris said.

The newly renovated room also includes school supplies that cover a wide range of needs, from pens and notebooks to phone chargers and MacBooks.

The bookstore located on the first floor of Gallagher Student Center received a remodel this summer. It now contains a mix of Xavier merchandise, convenience store items and assorted school supplies. The renovations were completed on Aug. 9, just before students returned.

Newswire photo courtesy of Alex Budzynski



A notable addition to the bookstore is the variety of Xavier merchandise available for purchase. These new items include keychains, stickers, pencils, pens, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and more.

According to Norris, these additions were made in part due to the questions employees at GSC were often asked.

“Around basketball games we’d get a lot of questions about where the All for One Shop is,” Norris explained. “People would huff and moan when we told them that it was up the hill.”

He added that, outside of basketball games, many alumni come into the student center for other reasons, ranging from casual visits to marriage proposals.

According to Norris, talks about renovations are constant, and coming out of the 2020-21 school year, it seemed like an opportune time.

Renovations were completed on Aug. 9, before first-year move-in and Manresa began, allowing new Xavier students to see all that the bookstore has to offer.

For new students, it was a chance to take in some school spirit while current students and alumni can remember what there was before and appreciate the changes that were made.

The GSC bookstore is currently open for business from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

