SGA Notes 8/23/2021

Courtesy of Chloe Salveson
- There have been recent changes to Xavier’s quarantine and isolation policies. Quarantine is not required for vaccinated, asymptomatic students and is two days shorter. Faculty have been advised to work with students who are in quarantine or isolation.
- Jean Griffin, dean of students, spoke with SGA regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a possible vaccine mandate, as the Pfizer vaccine was granted full Food and Drug Administration approval.
- The outdoor basketball court situation will be evaluated by a task force of student leaders, faculty and staff in coming weeks.
- A permanent pass/fail policy is under assessment.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.